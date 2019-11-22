Crime

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Lee’s Summit crash that killed one

A Lee’s Summit man was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter for a collision in May that killed one person.

The two-vehicle crash occurred May 7 at Third Street and Rodgers Drive in Lee’s Summit.

Jackson County prosecutors allege that 3.6 seconds before the collision, Todd A. Selby, 34, was driving 68 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Selby struck a vehicle driven by Sherman Thompson, who was transported to a hospital. He died five days later.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Thompson died from blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

