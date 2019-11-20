Independence police announce 21 arrests in human trafficking, prostitution sting

The Independence Police Department announced Wednesday that 21 people were arrested earlier this month during an undercover investigation into alleged prostitution and human trafficking in the city.

According to a statement on the police department’s Facebook page, a person identified as a human trafficking victim was also rescued during the two-day operation.

The police department said officers who investigate sex crimes and child abuse, along with members of Homeland Security Investigations, carried out the sting Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 near the Interstate 70 and Noland Road corridor. It resulted in 21 people being arrested on suspicion of multiple city, state and federal charges, including two human trafficking charges, 13 prostitution charges, one charge of patronizing prostitution and one charge of endangerment of a child.

Other charges included drug possession, fleeing, aiding in the commission of a misdemeanor and disorderly conduct.

Police also said two firearms were recovered during the operation.

No further details have been released.

The investigation into the alleged human trafficking incidents was ongoing, police said.

