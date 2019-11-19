Crime

Van crashes while seeking help for woman shot in the head in Kansas City

A woman who had been shot in the head was involved in a traffic wreck as the van taking her to get help crashed Tuesday morning on the northeast side of Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to the wreck just before 10 a.m. at Independence and Prospect avenues, about three miles northeast of downtown, where they found a passenger with a gunshot wound, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman.

The driver told officers the woman was shot at another location as they were driving, Hernandez said. The crash occurred while they were driving to get the victim help.

Kansas City shooting
Police officers investigate a crash at Independence and Prospect avenues in Kansas City, where they found a woman who had been shot in the head. Luke Nozicka/The Kansas City Star

The woman was inside a red van that was involved in the wreck at the intersection, Sgt. Mike Luster said. The van was visibly damaged in the street, surrounded by white and yellow police tape. After the initial crash, two parked cars were also struck, Luster said.

The woman was listed in critical condition at a local hospital, Luster said.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting occurred shortly after Kansas City police officials, citing the city’s high violent crime rate, announced they were moving eight officers in the mounted patrol unit to other squads. The move, they said, allows for eight additional homicide detectives.

