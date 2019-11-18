Clay County deputy shoots, kills man during altercation in motel parking lot

A Clay County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Monday during an altercation outside a motel north of Randolph, according to police.

The shooting occurred about 4:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a Motel 6 in the 3600 block of North Randolph Road. The deputy was conducting a car check and became involved in an altercation with the man in the parking lot, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police said the deputy was “forced into using lethal force.”

After the shooting, officers discovered two suspicious items described as possible explosive devices in the vehicle, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman. A bomb and arson unit was called to the scene to investigate.

The deputy was not physically injured.

It remained unclear Monday night why the vehicle was initially stopped. The deputy was being interviewed by Kansas City police detectives, who were investigating the shooting.

Police were still trying to determine what unfolded Monday night. Detectives were interviewing witnesses and searching for video, which could include surveillance footage from businesses and body and dash camera video from the deputy, Hernandez said.

The man fatally shot has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated.