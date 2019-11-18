Man ‘acting erratically’ at preschool causes lockdown, police take weapon from him

Lee’s Summit police arrested a man Monday morning after walked into a preschool and allegedly began acting erratically, causing the school to be placed on lock down.

Officers responded about 11 a.m. to the Our Lady of the Presentation Early Childhood Center, 100 S.W. Murray Road, to investigate a report suspicious person.

The man walked into the preschool and spoke to the receptionist. Concerned that the man was armed, the school was immediately placed on lock down, according to Lee’s Summit police.

A staff member was able to get the man to leave the building. The worker locked the door to the facility behind the man. Another staff member had already called police.

Arriving officers took the man into custody. Officers removed a weapon from the man as they arrested him. Police did not say what officers took from the man.

No injuries were reported. Students were kept in a secure area during the incident, police said.

