Shootings across KC leave 6 injured, including 4 shot at Northeast adult nightclub

Several shootings across Kansas City overnight left at least six people injured, including four who were shot outside an adult entertainment club in the Northeast area early Sunday, according to police.

The shooting outside the Baccala strip club at 4704 Independence Avenue occurred about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. One of the victims was found in front of the club. Three others were taken to hospitals. All four were said to be in stable condition Sunday, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Shortly before the shooting, police responded to a disturbance at a gas station near Independence and Van Brunt Boulevard. That incident involved multiple cars from the nearby Baccala club. People involved in the disturbance left before police arrived.

Multiple officers, however, remained in the area to monitor a large crowd that was gathering at the club. At 2:40 a.m., multiple shots were fired in front of the club. Officers rushed in and chased several people who were armed with rifles.

Police said they arrested multiple suspects and seized multiple guns.

Other shootings elsewhere in the city also left people injured.

Shootings Saturday night and Sunday

In another overnight shooting, police responded about 8:45 p.m. Saturday to reports of shots being fired near 64th Street and South Benton Avenue.

An off-duty officer working security at nearby Research Medical Center reported that a shooting victim had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken into surgery in critical condition.

In a third shooting, a male victim told police he was walking to the liquor store about 3:15 a.m. Sunday near 24th Street and Jackson Avenue. A black four-door car headed north on Jackson passed the victim and three shots were fired from the sedan, the victim told police.

The gunfire hit the victim in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

