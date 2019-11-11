Crime
Two Kansas City men charged in connection to double shooting that led to man’s death
Jackson County prosecutors have charged two men in a double shooting that killed one man and wounded another man in the leg.
Armani F. Elder, 19, and Larry G. Baker, 18, were each charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shootings that happened Oct. 8 in the 6800 block of Olive Street.
Cortez Nash, 20, died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he and another man were shot while walking near 68th and Olive streets.
Kansas City police officers responding to a shooting call found a 19-year-old man who had been shot behind a house.
While tending to that victim, officers heard screaming coming from the front of the home. The officers found a woman who had discovered Nash’s body, police said.
Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Nash later died.
According to court records, prior to the shooting, Nash and the other victim heard gunshots being fired from a red sedan.
Baker had messaged Nash earlier, warning him to stay away from a neighborhood, prosecutors allege.
After the shooting, police found weapons on Baker and Elder that matched shell casings found at the scene.
Police also saw Baker driving a red Dodge. A witness described to investigators how Elder, Baker and a juvenile shot at the victims, according to court records.
Comments