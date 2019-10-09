Double shooting in Kansas City leaves one victim on life support

SHARE COPY LINK

A double shooting late Tuesday in Kansas City left one victim on life support in critical condition at a hospital, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers responded about 11:25 p.m. to the shooting in the 2200 block of East 68th Street.

They found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg behind the house where people had called police.

While tending to the victim, police heard screaming coming from the front of the home, which is near the intersection of 68th and Olive streets.

Officers found a woman who had discovered a second victim, a 20-year-old man, police said.

The two men were rushed to a hospital. The 19-year-old man was listed in fair condition. The second victim was on life support.

Police said they had no suspect information. No details about what led to the shooting were available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIP Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

