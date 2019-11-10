Multiple people shot in parking lot of Lawrence sports bar; police catch suspect

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Playerz Sports Bar in Lawrence that left multiple people injured early Sunday.

After receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2 a.m., police rushed to the bar located in a shopping center in the 1900 block of Haskell Avenue.

Arriving officers found two gunshot victims, a male and a female, who had serious injuries, police said. The victims had been shot in the parking lot outside the bar.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Playerz Sports Bar at 2 a.m., resulting in multiple injuries.



We have closed 23rd St. from Harper to East Hills Dr. as a result of this investigation.



We will provide more information as we can. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) November 10, 2019

Shortly after police arrived at the bar, officers located a suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver, however, tried to flee from police and led them on a chase that ended near 23rd Street and O’Connell Road.

Police discovered that the male suspect had serious, life-threatening injuries from what was believed to be a gunshot wound. The suspect was rushed to a hospital.

Update to the shooting at Playerz Sports Bar-



Two victims were injured in this incident in addition to the suspect, who sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.



Press release to follow. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) November 10, 2019

Police continue to investigate the shooting and have 23rd Street closed from Harper to East Hills Drive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477) or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP