Man and woman seriously injured in hit-and-run collision in Kansas City, police say

A man and a woman were seriously injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck them in Kansas City before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Officers responded to the hit-and-run collision just before 6 p.m. at Kensington Ave and East 17th Street, where they found the victims. A 28-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were struck and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police determined the man and woman, who were on the sidewalk, were just west of the intersection when the vehicle, heading eastbound, struck them and fled the scene. The victims were either riding a bicycle or standing alongside it when they were hit, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man was last listed in critical condition. The woman was in serious but stable condition, police said.

A dog walking with the victims died at the scene.

In an email to reporters, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman, said investigators did not yet have a vehicle description. The vehicle, however, lost one of its front lights during the collision, according to police.