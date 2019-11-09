Independence police called to ‘large disturbance’ at Main Event Saturday night

Independence police were called to a report of a “large disturbance” which resulted in two arrests late Saturday night at Main Event Entertainment, according to a statement posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Police officers from Independence and other law enforcement agencies responded to the family entertainment center at 4600 S. Cochise Court.

Police at the scene said several teens had been involved in an argument earlier in the evening at the business and it was shut down for the night. The entertainment center in Independence is typically open until 1:30 a.m. on the weekends, according to the Main Event website.

Authorities cleared the area around 10 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No injuries were reported, and no further details were released Saturday night.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP