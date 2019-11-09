Crime

Independence police called to ‘large disturbance’ at Main Event Saturday night

Independence police were called to a report of a “large disturbance” which resulted in two arrests late Saturday night at Main Event Entertainment, according to a statement posted on the agency’s Facebook page.

Police officers from Independence and other law enforcement agencies responded to the family entertainment center at 4600 S. Cochise Court.

Police at the scene said several teens had been involved in an argument earlier in the evening at the business and it was shut down for the night. The entertainment center in Independence is typically open until 1:30 a.m. on the weekends, according to the Main Event website.

Authorities cleared the area around 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and no further details were released Saturday night.

Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
