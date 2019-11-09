Local
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV with Kansas City, Kansas, police say
A motorcyclist died after colliding with an SUV Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a news release.
Police officers were called to investigate the crash around 12:45 p.m. at North 27th Street and Stewart Avenue.
According to police, a preliminary investigation showed that the SUV was traveling south on 27th Street when it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
The driver of a motorcycle, a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with injuries that were thought to be minor.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team was investigating the crash.
