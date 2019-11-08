Person in custody after threat was made toward KCK high school, police say

Kansas City, Kansas, police said one person was in custody after a threat was made on social media toward a high school.

In a joint news release with the Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Police Department, police said they received reports late Thursday evening about an alleged threat made toward J.C. Harmon High School.

The police department said various departments began investigating, and safety plans were put in place for students coming to school Friday.

One person was taken into custody in connection to the incident, police said on Friday.

“The safety of our schools and community is a top priority and any kind of posts that are threatening or perceived as bullying on any social media platform is taken seriously,” the police department said in a news release. “Both Departments would like to remind parents to observe and be aware of your child’s online activity. Bad online conduct lives permanently on the internet.”

No further information was released.

