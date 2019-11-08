Lawrence officer who pointed gun during JoCo road rage incident loses peace license

A former Lawrence police officer lost his peace officer’s license last month after he pointed a gun at a driver in a road rage incident, according to the state agency responsible for licensing officers.

Jeffrey Holtzman, 53, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court in June to criminal threat. He was sentenced to a year of probation.

The Lawrence Police Department would not comment on the incident but said Holtzman resigned from the department in 2018.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on Interstate 435 in Lenexa last year.

A couple was driving westbound on I-435 near Northbound Interstate 35 when a Honda, later linked to Holtzman, abruptly slowed down in front of them, according to court records.

The couple maneuvered around Holtzman, honking their horn as they did so. Holtzman allegedly flipped the couple off causing the man to return the gesture.

At that point, the couple said, Holtzman pointed a gun at them.

The man slowed down to let Holtzman pass and took a photo of his car and license plate.

According to court records, police stopped Holtzman later on Kansas 10. He said the other driver had run him off the road and moved his gun to the driver’s side door because the man “was assaulting him with his vehicle.”

He denied pointing the gun at the couple.

Holtzman’s license was revoked by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training because of the felony conviction and for lack of good moral character, according to documents obtained by The Star.

