Man arrested in Jackson County suspected in shooting at Lawrence McDonald’s

A 27-year-old Leavenworth County man suspected in a shooting that seriously injured a man last month at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Lawrence was arrested last week in Jackson County.

Howard Levite was arrested Friday morning on unrelated charges. He was being held in Jackson County jail Wednesday morning. He has been ordered to be extradited to Kansas.

Levite has been charged with attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, according to Lawrence police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the restaurant at 1309 W. Sixth St. Police found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in his car.

The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to police.

