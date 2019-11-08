Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter accused of child sex crime is sentenced to probation

A Kansas City, Kansas, firefighter accused of soliciting sex online from someone he thought was a 15-year-old was sentenced Friday to a year of probation.

Devin Rich was originally charged last year with sexual exploitation of a child after he solicited sex online from an FBI agent posing as a 15-year-old.

Rich pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County District Court last month to three counts of misdemeanor computer trespassing.

The sexual exploitation charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

His original charge would have carried as little as 55 months in prison and up to 247 months if Rich was convicted.

Instead, he faces a year of probation as well as alcohol, PTSD and sex offender treatment.

If he violates his probation he faces two years in prison.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree announced the charges in Sept. 2018.

He said at the time that the evidence against Rich was “clear” and “strong.”

According to Dupree, some of Rich’s communication with the FBI agent occurred while he was on duty at the fire department.

Rich was an eight-year veteran of the department who was suspended without pay in April 2018, according to a statement the department released at the time.

The fire department did not respond to The Star’s request for comment in time for publication.

