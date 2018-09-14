KCK firefighter arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of a child

A Kansas City, Kan. firefighter was charged Thursday with one count of sexual exploitation of minor, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office.
Devin Rich, 33, was arrested and is being held in the county jail on a $100,000 bond.
Rich surrendered to authorities Friday morning. The incident allegedly happened on Feb. 22 when Rich allegedly communicated with someone who he believed was under 18-years-old for the purposes of having sex, said District Attorney Mark Dupree.
Instead of speaking with a teen, Rich instead communicated online with an undercover FBI agent pretending to be a 15-year-old girl. The investigation included agents with the FBI and law enforcement authorities in Wichita.
“The evidence is clear. The evidence is strong,” Dupree said.
Dupree said investigators were able to determine that Rich allegedly communicated with the “teen” while he was on duty with the fire department.
No court date has been set.
Comments