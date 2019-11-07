Stolen SUV crashes into Raytown home, displacing 10 residents, and driver runs away

A stolen SUV slammed into a Raytown home Wednesday afternoon, displacing 10 residents and injuring two passengers who were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, according to Kansas City police.

One of the passengers, a female, has life-threatening injuries. The other passenger, a male, has injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled and police are searching for him, police said.

The incident began shortly after 3 p.m. in the 5200 block of Pittman Road in Kansas City, when a black 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee reported stolen out of Independence was headed south at a “very high rate of speed,” police said.

The driver lost control, ran off the road, drove through two lots and two fences and crossed city limits into Raytown and into the backyard of a home in the 9900 block of East 53rd Street.

The SUV then crashed into the back of the Raytown home. The driver got out of the SUV and fled east on 53rd Street.

During the wreck, two passengers were ejected.

Although the house was occupied, no one inside the home was injured. Firefighters with the Raytown Fire Department responded to the crash and condemned the house.

The American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City has assisted the residents with finding shelter.

