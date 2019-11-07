Woman, dog hit by car and killed while running across Missouri 350 highway in KC

A female pedestrian and her dog were killed Wednesday evening when they tried running across Missouri 350 highway and were hit by a car, police said.

The crash occurred about 6:10 p.m. along Missouri 350 just south of 63rd Street. With the time change, the sun sets in Kansas City around 5:10 p.m. this time of year.

A gold Honda Accord was headed west on Missouri 350 when the woman, who was dressed in black, ran across the roadway with her dog. The Honda struck the woman and dog, killing them both.

The driver and passenger in the car were not injured in the wreck.

