One person is dead, three others injured when pickup and car crash in Kansas City

The 41-year-old male driver of an Acura ILX died Wednesday when his sedan collided with a Dodge pickup truck on U.S. 40 highway in Kansas City, according to police.

The male driver of the pickup and two female passengers were taken to hospitals with injuries suffered in the crash, police said.

The wreck occurred about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 40 and Stadium Drive, which is north of the Truman Sports Complex.

The Acura was headed east on U.S. 40 when it collided with the pickup, which was turning left onto Stadium Drive from westbound U.S. 40. The driver of the Acura died at the scene.

Police kept U.S. 40 closed in that area until 2:20 p.m. while they investigated the fatal crash.

