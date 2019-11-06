3 people shot and killed within five hours during separate incidents in Kansas City

Three people were shot and killed in three separate violent incidents within a matter of hours Wednesday in Kansas City, according to police.

All of the cases remain under investigation, and though the killings happened within a span of five hours, police said the shooting scenes “are not believed to be connected in any way,” said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City police spokesman.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released in any of the incidents, and no arrests have been announced.

The first shooting was reported in the 5200 block of Olive Street just after 3 p.m.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and looked out and saw a male victim down in the street. Police were told a black pickup truck with an unknown number of people inside was seen driving west on 53rd Street following the shooting, Becchina said.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim dead from gunshot wounds.

Then, just before 6 p.m. on the east side of the city, police officers were called to the 3200 block of Brighton Avenue in reference to the sound of gunfire. While police headed to the scene, Becchina said they received a call that a shooting victim was driven to a McDonald’s less than a mile away. Police said the victim, a woman, died from her injuries while at the fast food restaurant, located at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Detectives were talking to the driver of the vehicle and canvassing for witnesses back on Brighton Avenue to learn what led up to the shooting.

Around 7:15 p.m., police received another report of gunshots. Callers told police they heard multiple shots in front of a home in the 2400 block of Chelsea Avenue. When police officers arrived, a group of people pointed officers to a shooting victim on the front porch. Officers rendered aid and called emergency crews, but the victim, a man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were interviewing some people and knocking on doors in hopes of talking to witnesses Wednesday night. Crime scene investigators were expected to process the scene and collect evidence later in the night.

A male victim was shot and killed outside a home in the 2400 block of Chelsea Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Kansas City police received a call in reference to gunshots heard in the area around 7:15 p.m. Kaitlyn Schwers The Kansas City Star

Becchina said it’s “challenging” for patrol officers, crime scene investigators and detectives to respond to multiple killings in a short period of time but said the police department was “well prepared to work through the night” to help solve the cases.

“They’re going to be working through into tonight and into tomorrow to try to work through all three of these to find out what caused this, what led up to it, and obviously work to solve and close those cases and get the people responsible in custody as soon as possible,” Becchina said.

The shooting deaths Wednesday were being investigated as Kansas City’s 125th, 126th and 127th homicides this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings. By this time last year, the city recorded 123 homicides.

Detectives need help from the public in all three killings, Becchina said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in any of these cases.