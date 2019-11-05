Teenagers charged in Olathe robberies caught on video and posted to social media

Four Olathe high school students have been charged with aggravated robbery relating to armed robberies on Halloween, one of which was recorded on video and spread on social media.

Olathe police on Monday confirmed that the video being shared on social media was related to the robberies. Police added that all the teenage suspects have been taken into custody.

The Johnson County District Attorney has charged the four defendants, all Olathe residents, in juvenile court, each with two felony counts of aggravated robbery.

The Star is not naming the teenagers because they are minors.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The armed robberies occurred about 4:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 11700 block of Marion and 18600 block of 151st streets.

At each location, police spoke to one victim. They had similar accounts of what occurred during the robberies and in each case the robbers took clothing and electronics from the victims, police said.

The robbers were described as four teenage males who were in a black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape.

About 10:30 p.m., police found the SUV and took the occupants inside the vehicle into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies are asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP