Man robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the afternoon in Olathe, police say

Olathe police are searching for three suspects after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in broad daylight Sunday, according to a news release.

According to police the alleged victim said he was approached by three 18 to 22-year-old men while he sat in his car in a parking lot in the 16700 block of 135th Street near Mur-Len Road just after 2 p.m..

One man allegedly threatened the victim with a handgun and took cash before all three men ran north on foot.

The victim was not injured and the robbery is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913)971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816)474-8477.

