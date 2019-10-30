Drivers to be ticketed for running red light in Overland Park crash that hurt 4 kids

Two drivers will be ticketed for running a red light in a crash that caused an SUV to hit and injure four children walking to school Oct. 24 in Overland Park, according to police.

Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department, told The Star Wednesday that the tickets will be issued Thursday.

Four children and two adults were injured the crash at 87th and Grant streets.

Video of the wreck released by police last week showed a Subaru SUV running a red light, hitting a Ford Fusion in the intersection and careening into a street corner where five children stood waiting to cross.

A third car came through the intersection and hit the back of the car after the initial crash.

Four of the five children were transported to a hospital. All were in stable condition that afternoon.

The kids, police said, were walking to Pawnee Elementary School at the time of the wreck.

The drivers of the SUV and Ford suffered minor injures.

Lacy said Wednesday that citations will be issued against the drivers of the SUV and the third car in the wreck.

The driver of the Ford will not be ticketed, Lacy said.

The penalty for a red light ticket is a fine, Lacy said. The drivers will have the option of pleading not guilty in court or paying the fine.

