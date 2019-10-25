Overland Park police release video of crash that injured 4 children walking to school

Video released Friday by Overland Park police shows a crash that sent an SUV plowing into school children waiting at an intersection.

Police Chief Frank Donchez posted the video on Twitter Friday.

The video shows a red Ford Fusion pull into the intersection at 87th and Grant Streets and begins to make a turn as the light for cars driving Westbound on 87th Street shifts from yellow to red.

Midway through the turn, right after the light turns red an SUV comes into view hits the front of the Fusion and careens into the northwest intersection where five children stand waiting to cross the street.

Then, a third car hits the backside of the Fusion.

Four of the five children were injured in the crash, all were in stable condition by Thursday afternoon.

Two of the drivers also went to the hospital for minor injuries.

Citations have not yet been issued, Steve Parker, an officer investigating the wreck told The Star Friday.

Police initially reported that the crash was caused by the SUV running a red light. Parker, however, said Thursday that he could not definitively say that yet.

Since the video does not show when the SUV entered the intersection, Parker said Friday, he was still working to determine what exactly occurred to cause the wreck.

Parker said he did not anticipate criminal charges connected to the crash.

“Sometimes accidents are just bad accidents but that doesn’t mean they’re criminal,” he said Thursday.

