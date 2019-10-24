Update: No charges in Overland Park crash that sent school children flying 20-60 feet

Police said they had not yet issued any traffic citations Thursday afternoon after a vehicle plowed into four children Thursday morning in Overland Park.

The vehicle sent the children flying 20 to 60 feet when it ran onto a sidewalk near West 87th and Grant streets about 7:30 a.m., said Steve Parker, the lead officer on the crash investigation. Parker provided new details about the wreck Thursday afternoon after police had earlier released conflicting information.

One child was initially reported to be in critical condition. She was later upgraded to stable condition, according to the Overland Park Police Department. The other children were in stable condition.

In the morning, police initially reported that a Subaru had run a red light before the wreck. But hours later Parker said he was unable to confirm that.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A traffic crash Thursday morning caused injuries near West 87th and Grant streets in Overland Park Katie Bernard - The Kansas City Star

The crash occurred just as the light changed and he is still reviewing video to determine exactly what happened.

Parker said police expect to write citations to at least one driver but the investigation is not finished. No state charges are expected, he said.

“Sometimes accidents are just bad accidents but that doesn’t mean they’re criminal,” Parker said.

One adult driver was also taken to a hospital in stable condition. A second adult driver went to a hospital later in the day.

Crash details

According to Parker, the crash occurred when a Subaru traveling westbound on 87th Street slammed into a Ford Fusion turning from eastbound 87th Street to northbound Grant Street.

A third car, also traveling westbound, hit the back of the Ford.

During the collision, Parker said, the Subaru was redirected into a northwest direction and onto the sidewalk where five children were standing. The children were waiting for the light to change as they walked to Pawnee Elementary School. One of the children was not hit.

Parker said he did not believe distracted driving played a role in the crash or that the Subaru was speeding.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP