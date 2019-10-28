FBI releases photos of two suspects in Kansas City bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for two men who brandished firearms during a bank robbery Monday.

The robbery was reported about 4:40 p.m. at North American Savings Bank, 7012 NW Barry Road.

The men, thought to be in their mid 30s, were armed and made verbal demands for cash, the FBI said.

One man was wearing dark colored clothing. The second man was wearing gray sweatpants and a gray Ferrari hoodie.

The pair fled south on foot.

No injuries were reported.