Two men sentenced for kidnapping three women in 2016 during Kansas City crime spree

Two men from Kansas City, Kansas, were sentenced Friday for kidnapping and robbing three women during an April 2016 crime spree.

Anthony B. Williams, 37, was sentenced in federal court to four consecutive life terms without parole. Because of prior felony convictions, he was sentenced as a “three strikes” violent felon, according to the Office of the US. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

Jamerl M. Wortham, 34, was sentenced to 60 years without parole.

The pair was convicted of three counts of kidnapping, one count of carjacking, attempted armed robbery and nine other offenses.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On April 9, 2016, the two men, along with an unidentified man, stole a Jaguar in Kansas City, Kansas, and drove across the state line. Around 1:30 a.m., they came across a woman waiting to be picked up by Uber in Westport and corralled her into the Jaguar.

They drove to a set of ATMs in the River Market neighborhood and pointed a shotgun at two occupants of a Toyota Camry who were attempting to make a deposit. The occupants were forced into the backseat of the Toyota.

The men drove the two vehicles back to Kansas City, Kansas, where all three of the victims were forced into the Camry.

At an ATM, the three women were ordered to withdraw as much money as they could. Two of them were forced to smoke PCP while the men drove around the Kansas City metro area for hours.

Prosecutors said the women were consistently threatened with death and bodily harm, with a shotgun pointed at them.

The men split the victims up into two separate cars around 5 a.m.

Police recognized the stolen Jaguar and a chase ensued. The Jaguar crashed and Wortham was apprehended. A victim in the car was unharmed.

Around 8 a.m., Williams dropped the second man off at an unknown location. One woman jumped out of the Camry at a stop sign and ran into a convenience store where she called police. The second woman in the vehicle also jumped out and ran several blocks until she found someone to help her.