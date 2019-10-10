Overland Park bank robber wore a disguise. Cops found the fake mustache in the car.

SHARE COPY LINK

A man who wore a fake mustache, a hospital mask and a straw hat when he robbed a bank in Overland Park two years ago has been sentenced to four years in prison, according to federal prosecutors in Kansas.

Steven D. Levy, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kansas.

He had robbed the Bank of the West at 12080 Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park on June 21, 2017.

During the robbery, he wore a yellow striped polo shirt, khaki pants, a fake mustache, a blue and white hospital mask, a straw hat and sunglasses, according to prosecutors.

He also had his left arm in a sling.

According to prosecutors, police spotted Lavy’s getaway car a few minutes after the robbery. During the resulting chase, Levy drove on sidewalks and twice rammed a police car.

When police arrested Levy, they found the fake mustache on the dashboard of the car.