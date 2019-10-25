No charges will be filed after man fatally shot by KC police officer, grand jury rules

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday night that a grand jury has ruled that no charges will be filed after a Kansas City police officer shot and killed a man earlier this year.

According to a statement from the prosecutor, the grand jury issued a no-true bill this week in connection to the police shooting, which happened May 26 in the 7000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue in Kansas City. A police officer fatally shot 30-year-old Terrance M. Bridges while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance and car jacking.

The police department stated that Bridges was a suspect in the carjacking, and that officers had responded to reports that Bridges forced his way into a home, engaged a man in an armed confrontation and then took the man’s vehicle.

Police said Bridges resisted arrest and an officer shot him during a struggle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In a news conference last month with the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, Bridges’ family contended with the police department’s version of the events. They said Bridges did not pose a threat to the officer, was not armed when he was shot and was not involved in a carjacking.

In August, Bridges’ parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police officer who shot him. The lawsuit is still pending in Jackson County Circuit Court.

In its statement, the prosecutor’s office said because state law requires that the proceedings of criminal grand juries not be subject to public disclosure, it would not comment further on the case.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP