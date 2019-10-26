Shooting at McDonald’s in Lawrence leaves 1 man seriously injured, police say

The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s Saturday night.

Police were called to the fast food restaurant at 1309 W. Sixth St. just before 6:30 p.m.

Arriving police officers found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in his vehicle, according to the police department’s news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as significant injuries. Police did not know the victim’s condition late Saturday night.

Police state they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the shooting. The subject was described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants and carrying a black bag or backpack. Police said on Twitter that he was last seen running east from the McDonald’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477 or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

LPD is looking for a person of interest in a shooting that occurred at the McDonald's at 1309 W. 6th St.



The individual is a black male, wearing a red sweatshirt, red sweat pants and carrying a black bag or back pack. He was last seen running eastbound from McDonald's on 6th. pic.twitter.com/rhkHwwxuuG — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) October 27, 2019

