Crime
Shooting at McDonald’s in Lawrence leaves 1 man seriously injured, police say
The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s Saturday night.
Police were called to the fast food restaurant at 1309 W. Sixth St. just before 6:30 p.m.
Arriving police officers found a 50-year-old man who had been shot in his vehicle, according to the police department’s news release.
The victim was taken to a hospital with what police described as significant injuries. Police did not know the victim’s condition late Saturday night.
Police state they are looking for a person of interest in connection to the shooting. The subject was described as a black male wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants and carrying a black bag or backpack. Police said on Twitter that he was last seen running east from the McDonald’s.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477 or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.
Comments