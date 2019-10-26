Man charged with sexual assault of children as young as 5

A man was sentenced in Jackson County to 87 years in prison for multiple sex crimes involving young children, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office announced in a news release Saturday.

Daviune C. Minor, 34, was convicted by a jury in August of six charges related to child sex crimes.

According to prosecutors the charges stemmed from a variety of incidents of inappropriate touching and sexual assault of children as young as 5 years old in 2013 and 2014.

Minor is also accused in court records of raping a 25-year-old woman in 2014 after she tried to kick him out of her home for sexually abusing her 11-year-old niece.

Mike Mansur, spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office, told the Star Saturday that roughly 13 charges were brought against Minor.

A jury ruled Minor not guilty on four of the original charges, Mansur said. Some of the charges, he said, were dismissed due to “issues related to the victim.” One charge involving another victim is still pending.

Details about the case and those charges were not available on Missouri’s public court records system.

