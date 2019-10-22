Overland Park man sentenced to prison for having 44,000 child porn images

An Overland Park man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison after federal agents discovered 44,000 images of child pornography on his computer.

Robert Weick, 33, pleaded guilty in May to one count of distributing child pornography.

He was sentenced to 100 months in prison Tuesday, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Kansas.

Weick was indicted in March 2018 on one count of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution.

According to the release, a task force officer at the FBI used a file-sharing program to download child pornography from Weick’s computer. When investigators searched his home and computer they found roughly 44,000 images and 500 videos.

A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Weick to pay $40,000 in restitution to victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

