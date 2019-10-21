Two injured in shootout with burglars during home invasion in south KC; child unhurt

Two people were injured, one critically, after exchanging gunfire with burglars during a home invasion early Monday in south Kansas City, according to police.

Police continued to search for two men who forced their way into the house near 90th Terrace and Tennessee Avenue and engaged in the shootout with people inside the home, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The burglars fled the home in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Police responded to the home about 1:45 a.m. on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot. The victims were taken to a hospital, where one was treated and released and the other was taken into surgery and was listed in critical condition, Becchina said.

A child sleeping in the basement was unharmed during the shootout, Becchina said.

No motive nor description of the burglars was available.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

