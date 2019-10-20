Man in critical condition after shooting Sunday at east Kansas City apartment complex

A man was in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he was shot at an apartment complex in east Kansas City.

The shooting was reported about 2:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northern Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital.

Police continued to investigate. Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said officers were beginning the process of learning what exactly led up to the shooting.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

