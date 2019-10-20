Crime
Man in critical condition after shooting Sunday at east Kansas City apartment complex
A man was in critical condition Sunday afternoon after he was shot at an apartment complex in east Kansas City.
The shooting was reported about 2:17 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northern Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The man was taken to a hospital.
Police continued to investigate. Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman, said officers were beginning the process of learning what exactly led up to the shooting.
No suspect information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
