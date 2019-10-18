Crime

Jury convicts man in 2017 Christmas Eve shooting that killed one in Kansas City

A man was convicted Friday in the fatal shooting of a man who was walking home with groceries on Christmas Eve in 2017.

A jury found Charles V. Carter, 23, guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Kansas City police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Garfield, court records said. A man, later identified as Abdi Sanweyne, 27, was located on a staircase in a residence with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A witness followed the suspect until officers took Carter into custody.

Carter had tried to hide in a dumpster, where police discovered a handgun.

Kansas City Police Department’s crime laboratory determined that the shell casing police found near the victim was fired by the gun in the dumpster, prosecutors said.

