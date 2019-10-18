Jury convicts man in 2017 Christmas Eve shooting that killed one in Kansas City

A man was convicted Friday in the fatal shooting of a man who was walking home with groceries on Christmas Eve in 2017.

A jury found Charles V. Carter, 23, guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

Kansas City police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Garfield, court records said. A man, later identified as Abdi Sanweyne, 27, was located on a staircase in a residence with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

A witness followed the suspect until officers took Carter into custody.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Carter had tried to hide in a dumpster, where police discovered a handgun.

Kansas City Police Department’s crime laboratory determined that the shell casing police found near the victim was fired by the gun in the dumpster, prosecutors said.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP