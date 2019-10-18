Kansas City man sentenced to 91 years in prison for shooting a trooper in the leg

A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 91 years in prison for assaulting a highway patrol trooper at Harrah’s Casino in North Kansas City.

Ronald R. Morris, 39, pleaded guilty to assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and attempted assault on a law enforcement officer.

On May 20, 2016, security at the casino saw a man with a handsaw on the roof of a car, Clay County Prosecutor Daniel White said.

Security obtained his personal information which was given to a corporal with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The corporal discovered the man had a Kansas City arrest warrant.

When the corporal and another trooper went to the casino parking garage, Morris became combative, prosecutors said.

As troopers attempted to restrain Morris, he grabbed a pistol and shot the corporal in the leg.

After Morris broke away, he was shot by the trooper.

Morris and the corporal were treated for gunshot wounds at North Kansas City Hospital.

The sentencing hearing included a review of Morris’ criminal history, which prosecutors said included several felony convictions.