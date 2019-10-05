Man shot by police after allegedly driving at officers faces multiple charges

SHARE COPY LINK

A Kansas City man faces criminal charges after he was shot by police when he allegedly tried to run over an officer while resisting arrest Thursday.

James A. Ponder, 46, faces three counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of third-degree property damage, and one count of resisting arrest according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday near Indiana Avenue and Roberts Street in Kansas City’s northeast area.

Police were attempting to do a vehicle check in order to arrest Ponder on a felony warrant, according to court records.

While officers were giving verbal commands they say Ponder drove directly at an officer. In response, that officer shot at the car.

The officer said he feared he would be struck by the car.

Ponder then fled southeast, striking two police SUVs and numerous other cars and fences.

He caused more than $1,000 in damage according to court records.

He was arrested near 20th Street and Askew Avenue and was taken to a hospital.

