Man accused of running from traffic stop, pulling gun on KCPD officer, prosecutors say

A 34-year-old man accused of pulling a gun on a Kansas City police officer this week has been charged with second-degree assault, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Deaundre R. Wilson, of Lee’s Summit, is also charged with armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting a traffic stop.

The charges stem from an incident Thursday afternoon that started with a traffic stop.

According to charging documents, Kansas City police officers checked a vehicle’s license plate, which came back showing warrants for the owner. Police stopped the vehicle at 33rd Street and Michigan Avenue, and talked to the driver, who said he had to get his identification from the trunk. Police also talked to a passenger in the front seat, who gave a Missouri non-driver’s license, identifying him as Wilson.

While the driver was getting his identification from the trunk, Wilson climbed over the driver’s seat, jumped out of the car and ran, court records said.

An officer chased after Wilson, catching up with him in the 3200 block of Highland Avenue.

Prosecutors allege Wilson turned toward the officer and pulled out a handgun from his waistband.

The officer grabbed Wilson’s arm and the two struggled over the gun until the officer tossed it out of reach. Court records state the officer was afraid Wilson was trying to get to the gun as he resisted arrest.

A nearby resident who witnessed part of the incident said she saw the police officer and suspect fighting on the ground. She said the suspect was hitting the officer and the officer was ordering him to stop, court records said.

Wilson then ran away again. Responding officers soon located him in the 3200 block of Wayne Avenue.

Police recovered a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun where the struggle occurred.

Wilson was taken into custody. He stated in an interview with police that he ran from police because he had warrants, court records said. Wilson denied carrying a gun and said he never assaulted the officer.

An attorney for Wilson has not yet been listed in public records. His bond has been set at $150,000, according to online court records.

A computer check of Wilson’s criminal history showed he was convicted on drug charges in 2003 and 2004. He was also convicted of tampering with a vehicle in 2011. All of the cases took place in Jackson County.

