Former Olathe East teacher found guilty of sexually assaulting student in classroom

A former Olathe East High School teacher and Shawnee city councilman pleaded no contest Thursday to sexually assaulting a student last year.

Justin Adrian, 34, was found guilty of aggravated battery and sexual battery in Johnson County District Court.

The student’s family filed a lawsuit against the Olathe School District last month because of the assault.

According to court documents Adrian, a social studies teacher and head of the school’s Gay-Straight LGBTQ Club, communicated with the student over Grindr, an online dating app.

Justin Adrian Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Adrian sent a number of sexually explicit messages and told the student, who was over 18 at the time, that he could lose his job if others knew they were talking. He also asked the student to meet him in his classroom.

When the student came to his classroom, according to court documents, Adrian sexually assaulted the student for several minutes.

He then allegedly wrote the student a pass for being late to his next class.

According to the lawsuit the assault left the student “horrified, scared and in shock.”

He told his family and a friend about the assault and went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam, according to the lawsuit. A family member reported the incident to school officials.

Adrian was placed on administrative leave from the district after the incident was reported last September and later resigned from the Shawnee City Council.

Adrian is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8.

