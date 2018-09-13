Shawnee councilman resigns after being placed on paid leave from Olathe teaching job

A Shawnee city councilman abruptly resigned his position Wednesday, two days after he was placed on paid administrative leave from a teaching position in Olathe schools.
Justin Adrian, 33, did not state the reasons behind his resignation in a letter to the city.
“Out of respect for the city of Shawnee and the city council member position I have proudly held for eight months, I have reluctantly and respectfully made the decision to resign from my position as City Council member, Ward III effective immediately upon notice,” Adrian wrote.
Adrian, a Shawnee resident, was elected to the council in November 2017 and took office at the beginning of this year. He is a history teacher in the Olathe East High School social science department, according to the school website.
Adrian, an employee of the district since 2007, was placed on administrative leave Monday morning, a spokesman told The Star. He said he could not provide further details on a personnel matter.
A note was sent home to parents of Adrian’s students by Olathe East principal Kerry Lane.
“I wanted to make you aware that Mr. Adrian, your child’s Social Studies teacher, will not be returning to Olathe East,” the message stated. “We have an outstanding substitute in place currently and will be looking to name a permanent teacher as quickly as possible.”
On Thursday, Adrian’s public Facebook page and campaign website had been taken down.
Adrian as well his attorney, Lindsey Erickson, could not be reached for comment.
The Shawnee City Council is expected to discuss a process to fill the vacancy at an Oct. 2 meeting.
