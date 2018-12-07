Former Olathe teacher pleads not guilty in student sex case

A former Olathe teacher and Shawnee City Council member on Friday pleaded not guilty on a charge of having a sexual encounter with a student and is headed for trial.
Justin Adrian waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Johnson County District Court.
The alleged sexual encounter occurred in an empty classroom at Olathe East High School, where Adrian was a history teacher. The student was 18, but in Kansas it is illegal for a teacher to have sexual contact with a student at the same school.
Adrian, 33, was also a member of the Shawnee City Council but resigned when the allegations surfaced.
He is free on bond while the case is pending. He will be back in court Jan. 23, when a trial date could be set.
