Woman shot by Jackson County deputy after she grabbed, fired officer’s stun gun

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman was arrested late Thursday night after she was shot by a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy following a physical altercation when she took the deputy’s stun gun and used it on the officer.

The incident happened at 11:15 p.m. at 43rd and Oak streets. The deputy was treated for a minor injury, said Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté. The suspect was treated at a hospital.

Deputies were in the area conducting traffic enforcement patrols when they noticed two people driving a scooter in wrong direction near 43rd and Oak streets.

A deputy followed them in a patrol car but collided into the scooter moments later. The driver of the scooter was immediately arrested but the female passenger ran away. A struggle ensued after a female deputy caught the woman, Forté said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

During the struggle, the woman was able to grab the deputy’s stun gun and use it on her. The deputy pulled out her service handgun and shot the woman, he said.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave while the incident remains under investigation.