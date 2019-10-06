Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy killed in shooting Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office identified Chris Arnold as the deputy shot and killed in his home Saturday night.

The office posted to Facebook Sunday and said Arnold would have turned 59 years old Monday.

“Please keep us and his family in your prayers as we work through this tragedy,” the post said.

Arnold was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. Saturday night at his home in the 2800 block of North 76th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

A suspect has been taken into custody. Police said they did not think the shooting was random.

Arnold is the fifth law enforcement officer in Wyandotte County who has been fatally shot in the past four years.

In one incident in 2018, two Wyandotte County deputies, Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer, were fatally shot while transporting jail inmates from a court hearing.

