KCPD arrest inmate who pulled fire alarm to escape from downtown detention facility

SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas City police arrested an inmate late Saturday who momentarily escaped from the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change near downtown by pulling a fire alarm.

Emergency crews responded to the detention facility at 1514 Campbell Ave., just before midnight on a fire alarm. Arriving officers were told that an inmate left through the fire escape doors on the west side of the building.

Officers found the inmate near Truman Road and Troost Avenue after they canvassed the area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The suspect was immediately taken back to the detention facility and was cited for escaping, police said.

No injuries were reported.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP