Inmate tells Kansas City police he was attacked by other inmates

Kansas City police said an inmate was attacked by a group of five other inmates late Thursday at a downtown detention facility.

Officers responded to the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change, 1514 Campbell Avenue just after 9 p.m. on a reported assault. The victim told arriving officers he was assaulted by five other inmates while he was inside a bunk area.

Police reviewed surveillance video to identify four of the inmates who assaulted the victim. Two employees at the center tried to intervene but were not successful, according to police.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a wound to his eyebrow. No other details were released.

