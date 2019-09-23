Man who escaped from temporary Kansas City jail arrested in Texas

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A man who escaped from a downtown detention facility has been located and arrested in Texas.

The process is underway to return Robert M. Taylor to custody in Kansas City, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

On Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to Heartland Center for Behavioral Change on a report of two missing inmates. The facility at 1514 Campbell Street is being used to temporarily house municipal inmates.

Jeffrey Young, 36, was located in a nearby parking garage at 22nd and Holmes streets where he was taken into custody.

Taylor, 33, remained missing until Monday evening when he was arrested.

The facility faced security challenges over the summer including two other inmates who escaped, an inmate who was found dead and another who was assaulted.

