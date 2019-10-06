Crime
Politicians offer condolences, calls for action after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
National and local political figures spoke out Sunday after four people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas bar.
“Not again,” said Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in a twitter post calling for an end to gun violence.
Fellow candidate, Kamala Harris, called for a Senate vote on gun safety measures.
Members of the Kansas congressional delegation Congresswoman Sharice Davids and Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts as well as Kansas Governor Laura Kelly expressed their condolences for the victims.
State congresspeople also weighed in.
Comments