Politicians offer condolences, calls for action after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

National and local political figures spoke out Sunday after four people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at a Kansas City, Kansas bar.

“Not again,” said Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in a twitter post calling for an end to gun violence.

Not again.



I visited Kansas City in August—and everyone I met was warm, generous, and welcoming. My heart is with all who are impacted by this tragedy. Together, communities like ours, which have been victims of gun violence, will lead the way in ending this epidemic. https://t.co/2EkrgqPwAz — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 6, 2019

Fellow candidate, Kamala Harris, called for a Senate vote on gun safety measures.

Americans continue to be shot and killed, while Mitch McConnell refuses to bring a gun safety vote to the floor.https://t.co/T0ualIYcvZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 6, 2019

Members of the Kansas congressional delegation Congresswoman Sharice Davids and Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts as well as Kansas Governor Laura Kelly expressed their condolences for the victims.

My heart breaks for everyone impacted by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our office will continue to monitor the situation and we thank the law enforcement and first responders who are investigating this tragedy. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) October 6, 2019

Praying for the victims and their families following last night’s senseless act of violence in Kansas City. https://t.co/an6fYiozSA — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) October 6, 2019

Franki and I are saddened by the senseless shooting that took place in Kansas City early this morning. Our prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement who continue to investigate this shooting. — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) October 6, 2019

My thoughts are with the victims and their families and friends after a mass shooting early this morning in a Kansas City, Kan., bar tragically left four people dead and five more wounded. We are closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) October 6, 2019

State congresspeople also weighed in.

ANOTHER MASS SHOOTING: This time in Kansas City, Kansas, where a gunman walked into a bar and opened fire, killing four Americans and injuring five.



Another horrific reminder that @senatemajldr’s inaction has a body count. #ksleg



https://t.co/eZdK8HtR8Q — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 6, 2019

I’m tired of waking up to these headlines. https://t.co/WjpE05sKIy — Greg Razer (@gregrazer) October 6, 2019

