Kansas City, Kansas police release photos of two men suspected in mass shooting at bar

Kansas City, Kansas, police released photos of two men they are searching for in connection with a shooting early Sunday that left four people dead and five injured.

Police said the shootings stemmed from an earlier dispute inside the Tequila KC bar near 10th Street and Central Avenue.

According to investigators, two gunmen walked into the bar shortly after 1:30 a.m. and opened fire, striking multiple victims.

The gunmen fled as several patrons raced outside, leaving a chaotic and frantic scene behind for police.

Officers and emergency crews found four Hispanic males dead from gunshot wounds. One was in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s and the other two in their 20s, police said.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Five others were rushed to hospitals with unspecified injuries. Two were released from the hospital by mid-morning Sunday. Those who remained were in stable condition, said police spokesman Officer Thomas Tomasic.

Investigators obtained photos of the suspects after reviewing the surveillance video at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

