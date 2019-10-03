Shots fired at minivan after it strikes unmarked police SUV in Kansas City

SHARE COPY LINK

Police fired shots at a minivan after it struck an unmarked police SUV Thursday afternoon in Kansas City’s northeast area.

The officer-involved-shooting occurred about 1 p.m. near Indiana Avenue and Roberts Street, which is a block north of Independence Avenue, police said.

No details were available about what led to the shooting.

No injuries were immediately reported. Police are looking for the driver. It was unknown if the driver had been hit by gunfire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.